Prison Staffer Arrested

BY Associated Press | August 11, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A prison staffer at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln has been arrested on suspicion of unauthorized communication with an inmate.
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 36-year-old Audra Jensen was arrested Friday by the Nebraska State Patrol following an investigation. Officials did not reveal details of the communication Jensen is accused of having with an inmate.
Jensen has been employed in the Nebraska prison system since 2012 and with the Nebraska State Penitentiary as an administrative assistant since 2016.
Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a low-level felony that is punishable by up to two years in prison.

