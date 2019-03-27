Prisons department: Inmate fractured staffer member’s jaw

Lincoln, Neb. — Authorities say a prison department staff member in Lincoln suffered a fractured jaw during an attack by an inmate.

The assault took place Monday night at the Nebraska Correctional Services Department’s Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

The department says the inmate punched the staffer several times in the torso and head before other staff members could restrain the inmate.

The injured staff member’s injury was diagnosed Tuesday.

No names have been released. The incident is being investigated.