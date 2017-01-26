Private school leaders rally for Nebraska tax credit bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ School choice advocates are urging Nebraska lawmakers to approve a tax credit that would reimburse donors for every dollar they give to scholarship funds that send students to private schools.

The bill presented to a legislative committee on Thursday would add Nebraska to a list of 17 states with similar tax credits, including Iowa, Kansas and South Dakota.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion says he introduced the measure to help more families afford a private education if they choose. The state would cap the total amount of tax credits at $10 million in 2018, an amount that would increase annually if more than 90 percent of the tax credits are claimed in the previous year.

Some senators say it’s a backdoor way to provide state funding for private schools.