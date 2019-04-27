Prizes up for Grabs in LiveWell Month-of-May Challenge

LINCOLN, Neb. (April 26, 2019) — The Nebraska Sports Council and the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association are providing some motivation for Nebraskans to aim for a mile a day this May with a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. To participate, join the LiveWell Challenge and accumulate at least 30 miles during the month of May to earn your May Badge and be entered into the drawing for your chance to win the $250 Visa gift card sponsored by the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association , or one of ten $25 Nebraska Sports Council gift certificates.

About the LiveWell Challenge

The LiveWell Challenge is a free activity-tracking website that promotes physical activity using Nebraska trails, parks, waterways, events and people. Participants complete and record miles walking, running, biking, paddling or exercising, earning virtual badges in the process, and inspiring others using the website’s unique social interaction platform, which connects directly with Facebook and Twitter.