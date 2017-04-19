Pro Rodeo coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

(Lincoln, NE) – Ram Rodeo Series presents the PRCA Championship Rodeo at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE on Friday and Saturday, April 28th and 29th at 7:30 pm each night.

The PRCA will bring over 200 top professional contestants from 16 states to compete in seven action-packed events as they try to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. Each performance matches the sports toughest athletes against the Award Winning Stock of Mosbrucker Rodeos on the roughest playing field in America. Each night you will be at the edge of your seat with the most intense, bone-jarring 2 hours in sports . . . . 8 seconds at a time.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in Bareback Riding, Tie Down Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Ladies Barrel Racing, Team Roping and Bull Riding.

Jeff Lee of Siloam Springs, Arkansas will be the announcer and Tim “Wild Thang” Lepard of Pontotoc, Mississippi will keep everyone entertained with his comedy and specialty acts, including Team Ghost Riders, 4 of the most amazing MONKEYS riding DOGS in the world! They have appeared at NFL, NBA and NHL games. They have performed on the “Tonight Show” and “The Late Show” and have been featured on ESPN Sportscenter and America’s Got Talent.

Featured contestants include 12X Wrangler National Finalist Jesse Bail of Camp Crook, SD and Chuck Schmidt – 3X NFR Qualifier from Keldron, SD and Cole Elshere – 3X NFR Qualifer in the Saddle Bronc Riding. National Finals Qualifiers featured in the Ladies Barrel Racing include Kassidy Denison of St. Francis, SD, June Holman of Arcadia, NE and Jean Winters of Texline, TX.

The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is the largest and oldest professional rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. The recognized leader in ProRodeo, the PRCA is committed to maintaining the highest standards. The PRCA, a membership-based organization, sanctions approximately 600 rodeos annually, and there are more than 30 million fans in the U.S.

WHAT: PRCA Championship Rodeo

WHEN: Friday & Saturday, April 28 & 29, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m. each night

RESERVED TICKETS: $45, $35, $25, $15 (plus applicable fees)

KIDS 2-12 RESERVED TICKETS: $10 (plus applicable fees)

Tickets can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

MORE INFO: www.PinnacleBankArena.com