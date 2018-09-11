Probation and jail time given to Seward gun thief

SEWARD – A Seward man was sentenced to a month in jail and five years of probation for his role in stealing guns from the Seward area. Cody Shafer, 21, was sentenced on Sept. 4 in Seward County District Court to 30 days in jail with credit of six days already served and also must serve probation for five years after his release from jail. Shafer was originally facing 15 separate charges including: three counts of Burglary, two counts of Theft-unlawful taking over $5,000 and 10 counts of Possession or Receive a Stolen Firearm. He pled no contest to Aiding and Abetting, a Class 2A Felony that was amended from the original Burglary charge and also pled no contest to an amended charge of Possess or receive stolen firearm to an attempt of a Class 2A Felony.

According to court documents, Seward County Sheriff’s Deputies had been investigating the burglaries/thefts of two rural Seward residences from Jan. 13 through Jan. 31, 2017. Items reported stolen included: 18 shotguns, rifles and handguns; numerous handgun magazines and numerous various ammunition. Through the course of the investigation, there had been two arrests made of individuals directly involved in the burglaries/thefts of the two residences. After several interviews with another co-defendant, 18-year-old Kashia Graves, it was learned that Shafer was involved with the burglaries and had entered both residences and helped conceal the proceeds and profit form the burglaries/thefts.

A search warrant was obtained for Shafer’s residence on April 14. In the garage a sawed-off buttstock of a rifle was located and seized along with several ammunition. After an interview with Shafer, he confessed to being involved with the burglaries/thefts. After further investigation, several more sawed-off barrels of long guns were found in his residence. Shafer was then placed under arrest.