Probation handed down to York man involved in meth operation

YORK – A York man involved in a meth operation was ordered to serve three years of probation. Allen Wilcox, 20, was originally charged with Possession of Ephedrine-Intent to Make Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, both Class 4 Felonies and Manufacturing Methamphetamine a Class 2 Felony. Wilcox pled no contest to an amended charge of Attempted Conspiracy to Manufacture Meth to a Class 2A felony. The other two charges were dropped. Wilcox was then sentenced Nov. 13 in York County District Court to serve three years of supervised probation.

York Police issued a search warrant at 307 E Ninth Street, March 20 where they arrested Wilcox along with three other York residents, Simon and Echo Sweeney and Travis Ziegler for manufacturing methamphetamine. According to court records, officers found several items used to make meth, including a five gallon bucket that contained a bi-product of manufacturing meth. Baggies, syringes and pipes were found throughout the residence that tested positive for meth. While it wasn’t an active lab, police suspect at one time they were manufacturing meth and had the components to start again.

Echo Sweeney, 30, was sentenced on Sept. 25 after reaching a plea abatement to all three charges and was sentenced to the Fifth Judicial District Court Problem Solving Court. Problem-solving courts are post plea or post adjudicatory intensive supervision treatment programs designed for high risk and high need individuals. The purpose of the program is to reduce recidivism by fostering a comprehensive and coordinated court response using early intervention, appropriate treatment, intensive supervision, and consistent judicial oversight. Simon and Echo’s nine-year-old daughter was living in the home at the time of the arrests. Used syringes were present and accessible in the juveniles’ bedroom along with the bi-product of meth in the garage and accessible to the child. The Sweeney’s were forced to terminate their parenting rights. The girl was placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Ziegler and Simon Sweeney will both appear in District Court Nov. 28 for their hearings. Jury trials are scheduled for Dec. 12.