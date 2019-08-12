class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400994 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Processors to begin work Sept. 11 for deer donations | KRVN Radio

Processors to begin work Sept. 11 for deer donations

BY Associated Press | August 12, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Processors to begin work Sept. 11 for deer donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials say hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program beginning Sept. 1 at 11 processor locations around the state.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says two more will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 16.
Hunters pay no processing costs for the processing. The program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions.

Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at the commission website or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430 or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments