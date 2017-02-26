class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218308 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Program gives elementary kids some books to call their own | KRVN Radio

Program gives elementary kids some books to call their own

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2017
Program gives elementary kids some books to call their own


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Each month, more than 2,100 elementary students in the Omaha area are given books to call their own.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the kids in kindergarten through third grade receive $7 worth of books at their reading level from a catalog. Teachers handle the paperwork, and United Way of the Midlands pays the bill.

The 10 schools from six districts involved in the Book Trust program were chosen based on their students’ families’ incomes and in part on the schools’ resources. The program began in September.

Data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a children’s welfare organization, show that students who can’t read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school than their peers are.

