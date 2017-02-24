class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218093 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 24, 2017
Project will put Nebraska troopers in commercial trucks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Trucking Association have started a safety project that will put state troopers into commercial trucks.

The association said in a Facebook posting Friday that the statewide Trooper in a Truck project is aimed at addressing unsafe driving in and around large commercial vehicles.

Patrol Lt. Kurt Von Minden says troopers will ride in the cabs and keep watch. When they spot violations such as following too closely or speeding, they will alert nearby troopers in marked patrol cars who will stop the violators for citations or warnings.

