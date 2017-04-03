class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226226 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Property, income tax dispute threatens Nebraska tax package | KRVN Radio

Property, income tax dispute threatens Nebraska tax package

BY Associated Press | April 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
Property, income tax dispute threatens Nebraska tax package

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ An effort to unite Nebraska business and farm groups behind a sweeping tax plan is on shaky ground as both sides argue over which taxes should be cut.

The state’s largest business groups are calling for income tax cuts, while some leading farm groups say lawmakers should continue their focus on lowering property taxes. Gov. Pete Ricketts is touting a plan that he says would help them both, but its fate remains uncertain.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, chairman of the Revenue Committee, says he’s still hopeful the groups will reach some agreement before the session ends, but he is concerned the dispute could derail the whole package.

Some senators say lawmakers shouldn’t consider tax cuts when the state faces longer-term challenges with its prison system and mental health services.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments