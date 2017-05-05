Property tax reform interrupts budget bill

LINCOLN–Senators made it clear Thursday that property tax reform is still a high priority for Nebraska.

The legislature continued debate on legislative bill 332, a budget bill introduced by Speaker Jim Scheer of Norfolk at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, would provide for transfers to and from the cash reserve fund.

The bill is straightforward; the introduced copy only has four pages of content. However, Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha proposed an amendment that would add the Agricultural Valuation Fairness Act to the budget bill.

This property tax amendment would value agricultural and horticultural land at the land’s income potential. Many states already use this type of ag land valuation. It is also similar to Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft’s priority bill.

“I think it’s time for property tax relief in this state,” Krist said. “And I think we have to have a measured discussion today about what that looks like.”

The discussion in the form of an amendment did not please other senators.

Brasch referred to her own bill saying that a priority bill should take precedence over a “surprise amendment.”

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion said it is surprising Krist wanted to bring up tax reform, since he didn’t want to continue debate on another tax reform bill, LB461, introduced by Smith. Smith then accused Krist of furthering his own agenda, trying to gain favor with Nebraskans after saying on Tuesday he may challenge Ricketts for governor in 2018.

Krist later replied that his “goals and ambitions in the future” have nothing to do with the amendment.

Several other senators said that a budget bill is no place for property tax reform and Krist later withdrew the amendment. He said the idea was to keep it in discussion and they could put it back on the table some other way.

Sen. John Stinner of Gering filed an amendment to the bill earlier that outlined what money will be transferred to certain state funds. This amendment passed with a vote of 29-6.

The legislature then advanced the bill to final reading.