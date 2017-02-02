Proposed bills would provide support for pregnant and parenting students

LINCOLN–Pregnant with her first child at 15 years old, Dania DeLone spent more than half of her school days in the nurse’s office.

Then a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast High school, DeLone said her frequent visits to the nurse’s office, which often ended with being sent home, took a toll on her attendance record.

Still, each morning DeLone tried her hardest to get up and go to school, staying as long as she could.

“I was striving hard to take the first steps to becoming a model parent,” she said, “and it seemed like all of my effort was a waste of time.”

DeLone worried what would happen if she were to be kicked out of school. How would she complete her education? Go to college? Have a career and provide for her family? DeLone wondered how she’d pay for insurance, child care, diapers, wipes and food for her daughter.

During a visit with her counselor, DeLone said she was told to drop out.

But Delone was determined to graduate from high school. Being told to drop out, she said, made her work even harder.

For the first time, she made the honor roll. She arrived early to her classes, earned As on her exams, and graduated in 2006.

“I tried to never use pregnancy as an excuse not to succeed,” she said.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, approximately 70 percent of young women who give birth leave school. Only about half of teen mothers earn their high school diploma by age 22.

Now a breastfeeding community educator, DeLone supports teen moms and encourages them to want the very best for their children.

“I know that young women that get pregnant [while] in school require more support services,” she said. “However, our children deserve an equal start in life.”

Often, though, she says it’s hard for teen moms to advocate for themselves and for their children.

Two bills introduced by Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha aim to help pregnant and parenting teens do just that.

LB 427 would require breastfeeding accommodations for student parents, broadening current labor laws, which already provide that employees may breastfeed their children in any public or private location where the mother is otherwise authorized to be.

It also would require public, private and parochial schools to provide appropriate facilities for milk expression and storage for student mothers.

Vargas said these accommodations should be fairly easy for schools to extend to students, as similar ones are already in place for employees.

A 2016 ACLU survey of Nebraska’s 251 school districts revealed that 17 percent of school districts have written policies regarding milk expression. While ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said many indicated a willingness to accommodate student parents on a case-by-case basis, she said the survey revealed inconsistencies across the state.

LB 428, also introduced by Vargas, would require school districts to adopt a written policy to provide standards and guidelines to accommodate pregnant and parenting students in regard to attendance, child care, coursework completion and participation in extracurricular activities, as well as develop a lactation accommodation policy for student mothers.

The bill calls for the development and distribution of a model policy from the State Department of Education by Dec. 1, 2017, which would allow school districts time to adapt the policy to meet their individual needs by May 1, 2018. The new policies would be implemented at the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“It’s time to have more consistency in how pregnant and parenting students experience school,” Vargas said. “LB 428 is an important step toward ensuring all students in all of our schools are receiving the support they need to succeed both in the classroom and throughout their lives, for themselves and for their children.”