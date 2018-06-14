Proposed Nebraska college faces obstacles before opening

BLAIR, Neb. – Officials proposing a Christian university in eastern Nebraska face financial and administrative challenges before opening the school on a defunct college campus.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Charis University President Marv Overman aims to open the school in Blair by August. Overman must fundraise a few hundred thousand dollars in the coming weeks to open the university at the former Dana College campus. The school will need $1 million to cover the first year.

Overman also must send application papers to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education within the next few days.

Charis University will offer programs including Christian ministry, fine arts and teacher education. The school will also provide apprenticeships and life transitions help.

Advisory board member Greg Koehn says he believes there’s a market for a university of spiritual training, mentoring and trades.