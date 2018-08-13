Proposed study to test selling Omaha water to Lincoln

Lincoln, Neb. — A new study aims to test the possibility of a utility corporation selling some of Omaha’s excess water to Lincoln.

Metropolitan Utilities District officials say the plan could save money for residents and businesses in both cities.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the utility’s board approved this month its half of a more than $97,500 feasibility study. Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing Aug. 27 to discuss joining the study. The city would contribute about $49,000.

Lincoln is deciding how to diversify where it draws water. The city’s utility, Lincoln Water System, is adding a new well along the Platte River this year. City officials expect it to be secure until 2025.

Steve Owen is Lincoln’s water production superintendent. He says the plan would help Lincoln boost its capacity in the summer.