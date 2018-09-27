Prosecutors: Man admitted sexually assaulting, killing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Prosecutors say a 39-year-old ex-convict accused of abducting and killing a 22-year-old woman told police he sexually assaulted the victim in his van before strangling her.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Jeremiah Connelly was in court Wednesday, when he was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of 22-year-old Jeanna Wilcoxen.

Deputy Douglas County Attorney Molly Keane said in court that Connelly told police that he spotted Wilcoxen in an Omaha park and forced her into his van because he was angry that she had cancelled an earlier meeting with him.

Wilcoxen’s death occurred about six weeks after Connelly had been released from prison, where he served a term for attempted kidnapping, robbery and other crimes.