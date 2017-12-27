class="post-template-default single single-post postid-280577 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Prosecutor’s parents arrested for marijuana possession | KRVN Radio

Prosecutor’s parents arrested for marijuana possession

BY Associated Press | December 27, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Prosecutor’s parents arrested for marijuana possession
In this Dec. 19, 2017, photo released by the York County Sheriff, deputies show off the nearly 60 pounds of marijuana they say they found in a truck driven by Patrik Jiron. Jiron and his wife told authorities they were traveling from California to Vermont to be given out as Christmas presents and were unaware it was illegal to transport marijuana in Nebraska. (AP Photo/York County Sheriff)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont prosecutor is the son of a couple arrested last week in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana they told police they planned to give as Christmas presents.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said Tuesday Justin Jiron is not connected to his parents’ alleged crime other than by relation.

Police arrested his parents, 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 70-year-old Barbara Jiron, Dec. 19 with an estimated $300,000 worth of marijuana in their vehicle. The Jirons told police they were unaware it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska. The couple has been cited for possessing marijuana with the intent to deliver.

George says Justin Jiron is “surprised and upset,” but he is still performing his duties in office. He is the chief deputy state’s attorney for the county.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments