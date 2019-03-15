Protect Yourself from Environmental Hazards after a Flood

Kearney, NE — Due to the recent weather conditions in central Nebraska, Two Rivers Public Health Department is asking the residents of Buffalo, Dawson, Kearney, Phelps, Franklin, Gosper, and Harlan Counties to test wells for bacteria in flooded areas and take steps to prevent the growth of mold indoors.

Water from private wells implicated in a flood should be considered UNSAFE for drinking until tested safe by a certified laboratory for bacteria. Water tests can be obtained by calling 888-669-7154. If you are unsure of how safe your water is, please boil your water before drinking it.

“The only way to know if your well water is safe for consumption is to test it,” advises Jeremy Eschliman, Health Director.

The public can play an important role in preventing the growth of mold in homes. A home that has been flooded provides an ideal condition for the growth and proliferation of mold. Mold growth can be effectively prevented by immediately removing water and porous flood contaminated materials and dry all surfaces using fans and dehumidifiers. Non porous materials may be disinfected with a solution of ¼ cup of bleach to a gallon of water.

For more information on this topic, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit

www.trphd.org.