PSC denies party bus license for North Platte Event Center | KRVN Radio

PSC denies party bus license for North Platte Event Center

BY Nebraska Public Service Commission - Deb Collins- Media & Communications Mgr. | March 6, 2019
Courtesy/Nebraska Public Service Commission.

LINCOLN, MARCH 5, 2019 – On Tuesday, March 5, the Nebraska Public Service Commission issued an Order denying the application of D&N Event Center, in North Platte, seeking authority as a common carrier in Nebraska intrastate commerce in the transportation of passengers by bus  in special party and charter service.

 

In issuing its’ order the Commission found the applicant unfit to provide the proposed services  citing the applicant’s failure to adhere to the rules despite multiple warnings  from the Commission about operating without authority.

 

“Not only do we have trouble with the applicants managerial fitness, we also have questions about the equipment being used,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder.  “We have serious concerns about which vehicles have been used to transport passengers in the North Platte  community including children and whether those vehicles were safe during the time of transport.”

 

While the Commission is aware of the need that currently exists for a premium charter and  special party service, in this part of the state, the managerial fitness and safety concerns  that exist with this application far outweigh the need for such service.

