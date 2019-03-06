PSC denies party bus license for North Platte Event Center

LINCOLN, MARCH 5, 2019 – On Tuesday, March 5, the Nebraska Public Service Commission issued an Order denying the application of D&N Event Center, in North Platte, seeking authority as a common carrier in Nebraska intrastate commerce in the transportation of passengers by bus in special party and charter service.

In issuing its’ order the Commission found the applicant unfit to provide the proposed services citing the applicant’s failure to adhere to the rules despite multiple warnings from the Commission about operating without authority.

“Not only do we have trouble with the applicants managerial fitness, we also have questions about the equipment being used,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “We have serious concerns about which vehicles have been used to transport passengers in the North Platte community including children and whether those vehicles were safe during the time of transport.”

While the Commission is aware of the need that currently exists for a premium charter and special party service, in this part of the state, the managerial fitness and safety concerns that exist with this application far outweigh the need for such service.