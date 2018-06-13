PSC hearing planned in Axtell grain dealer complaint

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing beginning at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 18, in the complaint filed against Roberts Seed, Inc. of Axtell. The hearing will take place at the Minden City Hall, 325 N. Colorado Street, Minden.

On May 15, the PSC issued an Order and a Complaint requiring Roberts Seed, Inc. to cease and desist all operations as a Grain Dealer in Nebraska. The Order took effect immediately.

On April 21, 2017, Roberts Seed, Inc. filed an application for a Grain Dealers license, but failed to comply with Nebraska Revised Statute §75-903 or Commission Rules and Regulations and

has subsequently been operating as an unlicensed Grain Dealer.

From April of 2017 through May of 2018, the PSC Grain Department made numerous attempts to work with the company to complete the application process. Each time, company

representatives indicated they would provide information, but failed to present all of the necessary documentation.

During the June 18 hearing, representatives of Roberts Seed, Inc. will be required to show cause as to why the company should not be assessed civil penalties for operating as a Grain Dealer

without a license. The Commission will not render a decision the day of the hearing, but will issue an Order on potential civil penalties at a later date.