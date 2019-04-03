PSC offers disaster relief for NSTEP recipients

LINCOLN, APRIL 2, 2019 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is offering

disaster relief for recipients of the Nebraska Specialized Equipment Program (NSTEP) affected

by the extreme weather conditions during the spring of 2019.

“This disaster has touched us all in some way,” said Commissioner Chair, Mary Ridder. “Having

the ability to communicate is an important part of the recovery process. We encourage our

NSTEP participants who have suffered loss of their equipment due to the extreme weather to

apply for relief.”

Persons residing in counties identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

in event DR-4420 as qualifying for individual and/or public assistance are eligible to apply.

Replacement of equipment damaged or destroyed in this event (DR-4420) will be limited to non-

mobile equipment that is specifically designed to assist persons who are deaf or hard of hearing,

have a hearing or speech disability, or have visual and hearing loss. Applications received from

individuals with damaged or destroyed mobile equipment will be reviewed on a case-by-case

basis.

Applications for NSTEP relief due to the extreme weather events can be accessed through the

PSC website TRS/NSTEP Consumer Information page. Applications will be accepted until September 30,

2019.

NSTEP is designed to offer monetary assistance to Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Deaf/Blind and

Speech Impaired Nebraskans in the purchasing of specialized telecommunications equipment,

such as amplified telephones, TTY/TT’s, phone amplifiers and signaling devices.