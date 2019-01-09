PSC recognizes Commissioner Landis for years of service

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Public Service Commissioner Frank Landis will retire after 30-years of service to the citizens of Nebraska.

Landis, who served five terms representing District 1, chose not to seek re-election. According to the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), Landis will retire from the PSC as the longest serving Public Utility Commissioner in the nation.

“For three decades Frank has been a true public servant for the people of Nebraska,” said Commission Chair, Mary Ridder. “Not only has he helped guide and manage multi-million dollar funds, he has worked tirelessly with the industries we regulate to build strong relationships ensuring our citizens receive the quality services they deserve.”

A Republican, Landis, 76, was first elected in 1988 and would go on to serve five, six-year terms representing District 1, which includes Cass, Gage, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson Counties.

A graduate of Lincoln Southeast High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts and Science and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Prior to joining the Commission, Landis retired at the rank of Colonel from the Nebraska Air National Guard where he served for nearly 33 years.

Commissioner Ridder said, “While his retirement is well deserved, we will miss his vast knowledge, his leadership, his wit and his friendship.”

As a Commissioner Landis served on numerous boards and task forces to include the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC), Mid-America Regulatory Conference (MARC).

A resident of Lincoln, Landis and his wife Polly have been married for 43-years. His last day on the Commission will be January 9. Newly elected District 1 Commissioner Dan Watermeier will be sworn-in on January 10.