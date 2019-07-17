 PSC seeks to fill vacancies on 911 Service System Advisory Committee

lincoln, July 16, 2019 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the 911 Service System Advisory Committee (911 SSAC). The two vacancies are for representatives in public safety (law enforcement representative) and the telecommunications industry.

Created by the legislature with the passage of LB993, the Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the PSC on matters concerning the implementation, coordination, operation, management, maintenance and funding of the 911 Service System as the state transitions to Next Generation 911 (NG911).

“We would like to thank both Owen Yardley of Lincoln, and Ann Prockish of Omaha for their contributions to the committee over the past year,” said David Sankey, State 911 Director. “Committee input plays an invaluable role as we continue to move forward with plans for the implementation of NG911 in Nebraska.”

If you are either a representative of a public safety agency (law enforcement) or the telecommunications industry and are interested in becoming a part of the 911 SSAC, apply online by filling out a 911 Service System Advisory Committee (911 SSAC) application

on the PSC website. Applications must be received by the close of business (5:00 p.m.) on Tuesday, July 30.

The 911 SSAC consists of 14 members appointed by the PSC. Of the 14 members, four are representatives of public safety agencies, two are county officials or employees, and two are municipal officials or employees. There are two representatives of the telecommunications industry, two members from Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs), and one representative each from the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) and the League of Nebraska

Municipalities (LONM). Advisory committee members serve a term of three years. Committee members serve without pay, but will receive reimbursement for expenses related to Committee duties.