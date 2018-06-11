PSC to hold a workshop on a funding mechanism for next Generation 911

Lincoln Neb. , On Wednesday, June 13, the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a workshop to implement provisions of LB993 and to establish a funding mechanism for Next Generation 911 (NG911) service in accordance with the 911 Service

System Act.

“Now that LB993 has become law there are several steps the Commission must take as it moves towards implementation of NG911,” said David Sankey, State 9-1-1 Director. “Determining how

to allocate monies from the 911 Service System Fund is among the many items to be discussed during the June workshop.”

The workshop will also look at creating a mechanism for determining the level of funding available, as well as establishing standards and criteria for the disbursement of monies from the

911 Service System Fund for the planning, implementation, coordination, operation, management and maintenance of the 911 service system.

The workshop will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, in the Commission Hearing Room, 300 The Atrium, 1200 N Street, in Lincoln.

Dir. Sankey said, “We would encourage anyone currently involved in public safety or with an interest in the future of public safety in Nebraska to attend.”