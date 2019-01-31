PSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss train crew transportation

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold an emergency meeting beginning at 11:00 a.m. today in the PSC hearing room in Lincoln.

The meeting is being held at the request of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad.

BNSF is experiencing increased operating challenges due to weather, and increased coal transportation volumes. The Railroad is asking the PSC to consider issuing an emergency Order expanding the operating authority of Professional Transportation Inc., to provide rail crew transportation in Nebraska.