class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362766 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
PSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss train crew transportation | KRVN Radio

PSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss train crew transportation

BY Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) | January 31, 2019
Home News Regional News
PSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss train crew transportation

Lincoln, Neb.  — The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold an emergency meeting beginning at 11:00 a.m.  today in the PSC hearing room in  Lincoln.

The meeting is being held at the request of Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railroad.

BNSF is experiencing increased operating challenges due to weather, and increased coal transportation volumes. The Railroad is asking the PSC to consider issuing an emergency Order expanding the operating authority of Professional Transportation Inc., to provide rail  crew transportation in Nebraska.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments