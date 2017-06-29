PSC to Hold Fourth Public Meeting on Keystone XL Pipeline Application

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an Order entering a location, date and time for a meeting allowing for public comment on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application currently before the Nebraska Public Service

Commission (PSC).

The public meeting will be held in Ralston, Wednesday, July 26, from 10:00 a.m., to 6:00 p.m. (CDT) in the Banquet Hall of the Ralston Arena, 7300 Q Street, Ralston, in Douglas County.

Doors for the public meeting will open at 9:00 a.m. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with priority given to persons who have not spoken at previously held public meetings. Persons speaking at the public meeting will have three-to-five minutes to provide comment.

In order to ensure sufficient time for the evidentiary proceedings, the public meeting in Ralston will take the place of the public comment portion of the Public Hearing planned for August 7-11

in Lincoln.

Hearing officer, Commissioner Tim Schram said, “Dedicating an additional entire day for public comment will ensure an opportunity for the public to be heard. In turn, it will allow the Commission to focus sufficient time and attention on the testimony and evidence to be presented during the formal proceeding in August.”

With the addition of the public meeting in Ralston, the Commission will have held four public meetings (York, O’Neill, Norfolk & Ralston), resulting in 30 hours of public comment. Public input received during all four public meetings will be made a part of the public record.

Citizens unable to attend a public meeting may submit comments in writing to the Nebraska Public Service Commission or utilize the Keystone XL Public Comment Form on the PSC website. Comments submitted to the PSC will be made a part of the public record.

The Public Hearing on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application will be held the week of August 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriot Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. For more information on the

pipeline application visit the KXL Pipeline Information page of the PSC website.