PSC to hold public hearing on next generation 911 master plan

LINCOLN, JUNE 22— The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued an order entering a location, date and time for a Public Hearing allowing for public comment on the 911 Service System Act (LB938) Next Generation 911 Master Plan.

The Public Hearing will be held in Lincoln, Thursday, July 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon), in room 1524 of the State Capitol, 1445 K Street, Lincoln. The Public Hearing will be livestreamed on the NET Live & on Demand: State Government website .

Final preparation of the draft plan is underway. Once completed, the draft plan will be posted to the homepage of the PSC website prior to the July 20 Public Hearing.

This is the first of two public hearings planned to allow comment on the 911 Service System Act (LB938) Next Generation 911 Master Plan before its completion. The date, time and location for

the second public hearing planned for September will be announced once finalized.