PSC to hold public meeting on Keystone XL Pipeline application

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued an Order entering a location, date, and time of a meeting allowing for public comment on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application currently before the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC).

The public meeting will be held in York, Wednesday, May 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (CDT), at the Holthus Convention Center located on Highway 81, just north of the I-80 York interchange. Doors for the public meeting will open at 8:00 a.m. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Persons speaking at the public meeting will have three-to-five minutes to speak.

The Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act, affords the Commission the right to hold a public meeting for the purpose of receiving input from the public at a location close to the proposed route. The Commission will make the public input received during the meeting a part of the public record.

Determination on an additional public meeting has not been made at this time. An Order containing the date, time and location will be issued should a determination be made to hold an additional public meeting.

In addition to the scheduled public meeting the Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application. The Public Hearing will be held the week of August 7-11 at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. The Public Hearing will contain both an evidentiary portion and a public comment portion.

Information on the OP-0003 Keystone XL Pipeline Application can be found on the KXL Pipeline Information page of the PSC website.