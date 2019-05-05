PTK honor society inducts 20 NCTA Aggies

CURTIS, Neb. – Twenty students were inducted Wednesday as new members into the Alpha Iota Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society at Curtis.

Initiates gathered with current PTK members for the annual candle-lighting installation ceremony at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The academic honorary recognizes academic achievements of students attending a two-year college. It provides opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership and service.

“Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members and 1,275 chapters,” said Eric Reed, faculty advisor and chair of General Education.

He cited well-known PTK alumni in successful careers and higher education, including NCTA Dean Ron Rosati who attended the ceremony.

The 2019 inductees to Alpha Iota Tau chapter are:

Krista Albers, North Platte

Ethan Aschenbrenner, Scottsbluff

Huntra Christensen, Lincoln

Angela Crouse, Haigler

Morgan Curran, Arapahoe

Dean Fleer, Pierce

Kelly Gordon, Julesburg, Colorado

Kaylee Hostler, Central City

Cari Howell, Lewiston

Jocelyn Kennicutt, Gothenburg

Taylor Lambrecht, Wood River

Catherine Ljunggren, Aurora

Kayla Mues, Cambridge

Alexis Penna, Holley, New York

Luke Peters, Ainsworth

Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas

Amanda Schmidt, Stanton

Chantelle Schulz, York

Aurora Urwiler, Laurel

Anna Whyman, Lincoln

The ceremony was held in conjunction with graduation events honoring the Class of 2019.

Installation was conducted by the 2018-2019 officers, President Peyton McCord, Cairo; Secretary/Treasurer, Leighlynn Obermiller, Grand Island; Historian, Kendra Marxsen, Schuyler; and Student Senate Representatives Shayla Woracek, Maxwell, and Baleigh Miller, Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Throughout the academic year, PTK conducts service projects such as a blood drive with the American Red Cross, sponsors campus activities such as a monthly dance, and hosts community service events.