Public Assistance Applicant Briefings Schedule Set

Lincoln, Neb. — Applicant Briefings for Public Assistance Grant Program applicants are scheduled during the next two weeks. These briefings are for applicants from state agencies, counties, cities, towns, sanitary improvement districts (SIDs), public power districts (PPDs), natural resources district (NRDs), and their subdivisions that are public entities that experienced damage in the declared disaster. Many private nonprofits (PNPs) could also be eligible applicants.

The Public Assistance grants are not for homeowners, businesses or other private entities that experienced damage. Assistance for them would be through the Individual Assistance (IA) Program and/or the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Applicant briefings are outreach activities designed to introduce Public Assistance Grant applicants to the PA program.

“Attendance at an applicant briefing is strongly encouraged, as this is the first large disaster in Nebraska that will be administered through FEMA’s Grants Portal platform,” said Donny Christensen, recovery section manager.

Applicant Briefing Schedule: (all times Central Daylight Time)

Monday, April 1, 9 a.m., Dodge County Courthouse, third floor, 435 N. Park, Fremont

Tuesday, April 2, 9 a.m., Frey Conference Center, Kanter Student Center, Wayne State College, Wayne (Park in lot 4 or 10)

Thursday, April 4, 9 a.m., Sarpy County Board Room, 1210 Golden Gate Dr., Papillion

Monday, April 8, 2 p.m., Hall County Emergency Management, 1210 N. North Road, Grand Island

Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m., Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department, lower level, 3131 O St., Lincoln

Friday, April 12, 1 p.m., O’Neill (Site TBD)

Virtual Applicant Briefings, for those unable to attend in person:

Friday, April 5, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 9, 10 a.m.

Those planning to attend one of the virtual applicant briefings need to send an e-mail to register to nema.publicassistance@nebraska.gov.

Include name, entity, contact information and which virtual applicant briefing you will be attending.