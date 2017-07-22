Public event set to talk taxes and sustaining vibrant communities

Geneva, Nebraska – A community conversation on the ongoing property tax debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1. This public event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs, will be held at Lazy Horse Vineyards, 211 Road 20, Ohiowa, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The discussion will focus on the tax debate stemming from this year’s legislative session and the impact of proposals on local residents, schools, and governments.

Superintendent Stephen Grizzle, of Fairbury Public Schools, and Eric Kamler, farmer and Geneva City Councilman, will attend the meeting to share local perspectives on the Nebraska tax system.

“The legislative session ended without a solution or clear path forward to the property tax challenge,” said Jordan Rasmussen, policy program associate with the Center for Rural Affairs. “Yet the property tax burden continues to weigh heavily upon rural communities, from residents and farmers, to the school systems and local governments that rely on tax funding to do their work.”

Residents are invited to join the conversation on the balance among property taxes, education, and public safety cuts.

“Approaching our current tax environment can be complicated,” said Rasmussen. “Residents need to weigh in as our representatives work toward solutions that sustain the vibrant rural communities we call home.”

For more information or to RSVP, contact Henry Miller at 402.687.2100 ext. 1011 or henrym@cfra.org.