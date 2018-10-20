Public hearing set for Medicaid expansion initiative

Grand Island, Neb. — The third of three public hearings regarding Initiative Measure 427, which proposes expansion of Medicaid eligibility, will be held later this month in Grand Island.

The public hearing, hosted by Secretary of State John Gale, is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 6:00 p.m. CDT at College Park of Grand Island Theater Room.

Secretary Gale is required by law to host a public hearing in each of the state’s three congressional districts whenever an initiative petition measure has been placed on the general election ballot.

Those supporting Initiative Measure 427 will be invited to speak first, followed by those opposing the measure. Public hearings on the Medicaid expansion initiative were recently held in Omaha and Lincoln respectively.