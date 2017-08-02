Public Hearings Scheduled at the Upper Big Blue NRD

YORK – The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors have scheduled two Public Hearings. The first is the FY2018 Budget scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 7:30 p.m., with the August NRD Board Meeting to follow. A second Public Hearing for the FY2018 Tax Request is scheduled for Monday, September 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. The September 18th date will also be the September NRD Board Meeting following the hearing.

These Public Hearings will be conducted at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office building located at 319 East 25th Street, York, Nebraska. The proposed budget and tax request for FY2018 continues to include safety measures for protecting District citizens and enhancing the delivery of quality services. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend these Public Hearings.

The Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District (NRD) protects lives, property and the future of this area through a wide-range of stewardship, management and educational programs—from flood control to groundwater monitoring, from irrigation management to outdoor recreation and more. Activities and projects of the Upper Big Blue NRD are reviewed and approved by a locally elected Board of Directors. The Upper Big Blue NRD is one of 23 Natural Resources Districts across the state. For more information, visit www.upperbigblue.org or call (402) 362-6601.