Public Invited to 50th Anniversary Open House in Holdrege

(Holdrege, Neb.) – Central Community College-Holdrege will celebrate CCC’s 50th anniversary March 21.

The public is invited to an open house and a Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, which is located on the east side of the Phelps County Ag Center, 1308 Second St. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and door prizes will be awarded.

CCC first had a Holdrege Center in the 1980s, but it closed. In 1995, the college worked with the Holdrege Economic Resource Organization (HERO) to reopen the center in a downtown storefront. It moved to its current location in 1998 and expanded from 1,770 to more than 4,000 square-feet in 2010. The Holdrege Center serves Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Central Community College dates its beginning to Sept. 12, 1966, when Area Vocational School No. 1 opened in Hastings. Legislation in 1971 created the state’s six community college areas, one of which was CCC and its 25-county service area in central Nebraska. Today, CCC has campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington.