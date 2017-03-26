Public Invited to 50th Anniversary Open House in Kearney

(Kearney, Neb.) – Central Community College-Kearney will celebrate CCC’s 50th anniversary April 13.

The public is invited to an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, 3519 Second Ave. Refreshments will be served at both events.

CCC came to Kearney in 1970 when it took over the practical nursing program first established by Kearney Public Schools. The college leased the school district’s Whittier Building until 1989 when it made the first of several moves into various rented facilities in Kearney.

In 1997, the Kearney Center found a new home at Hilltop Lanes. The 17,000-square-foot building was donated to the CCC Foundation by Kent and Joan Smallcomb and was remodeled by college staff into an educational facility. The 50th anniversary celebration will be one of the last chances to see the center’s current home. This fall, it will open its new 63,000-square-foot facility on the corner of 30th Avenue and West 11th Street.

Central Community College dates its beginning to Sept. 12, 1966, when Area Vocational School No. 1 opened in Hastings. Legislation in 1971 created the state’s six community college areas, one of which was CCC and its 25-county service area in central Nebraska. Today, CCC has campuses in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington.