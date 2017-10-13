Public invited to see UNK’s Village Flats at Oct. 18 first look event

KEARNEY – With the roof soon to be placed on the new Village Flats at University of Nebraska at Kearney’s University Village, it’s a bit too late for a groundbreaking. But students, City of Kearney, Residence Life and others plan to celebrate the project at a public “First Look” event at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 18).

The brief event signals the progress underway at University Village – and launches the beginning effort to sign up lessees for the apartments for summer 2018 occupancy.

Construction for the 130-bed apartment-style residence hall began in April, with completion next summer. The residence hall is the first “rooftop” on the 104-acre mixed-use, public/private University Village.

The apartments are one-bedroom (450 square feet) or two-bedroom (700 square feet) units and will rent for $650 or $800 per month, respectively. Upperclass UNK students and graduate students have priority placement in the residences, along with University of Nebraska Medical Center students, visiting and new faculty.

Information about leasing the apartments will be at unk.edu/housing. Signups will begin via campus student portal MyBLUE on Nov. 15.

At the event on Oct. 18, expect a brief presentation and introductions by UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, student Regent Austin Partridge, and a photo opportunity with the city, construction company and developer representatives. Large-scale renderings of the interior and exterior of the building will be on site.

In case of rain, the event will be canceled. The address for Village Flats is 2201 University Drive. Location-wise it’s south of West Center on Highway 30.

VILLAGE FLATS

Address: 2201 University Drive; South side of Highway 30, directly south of Health Science Education Complex and UNK’s West Center.

Cost: $16 million; Funding for the new residence hall is from $12 million in revenue bonds and $4 million from a UNK surplus fund.

Size: Three-story structure with 99 apartments and 130 beds, including 68 one-bedroom and 31 two-bedroom units.

Construction Start: April 2017

Planned Completion: Summer 2018

About The Project: Village Flats is a 130-bed apartment-style residence hall designed for upperclassmen, nontraditional university students and UNK guests that replaces the former University Heights, built in 1960 northwest of campus. Village Flats is the first project in the University Village development.