Public invited to sneak peek of NPCC Foundation Auction House

The public will get its first look at the 2018 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House this week. A sneak peek of the home is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday on NPCC’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive.

According to Roger Fattig, building construction instructor, the house is about 75percent complete.

“While the house is still in the construction cycle, those considering a home purchase, can stop by and see what will be completed and sold this spring,” said Fattig. “We still have cabinetry, casework, floor coverings and lots of details not finished.”

Every year, students in the college’s Building Construction, Electrical and Heating Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) Technology programs construct a house from the ground up as part of their training.

In the process, they gain hands-on, real-world experience and an appreciation for quality craftsmanship that they can take with them into the workforce.

The house is then sold via silent auction, and the proceeds are used for scholarships for NPCC’s building trade students.

Student-built houses, resident living spaces and office buildings have been part of the Building Construction program’s tradition of hands-on learning since 1971.

The bidding process for the 2018 auction house will begin at 1 p.m. April 2, starting with a minimum bid of $127,500. Bids will close at 2 p.m.May 4. No online bids will be accepted past noon on that day.

Further details regarding the house, the auction and other processes may be found on the college’s website at: mpcc.edu.

The public can tour the house from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment, up until the date it is sold. Appointments for tours can be scheduled through the North Campus Welcome Center, 535-3601. Those interested in more information about the house can contact Fattig at 535-3646, or fattigr@mpcc.edu.