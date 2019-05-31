Public invited to tour 2019 NPCC Foundation Auction House

The public will get its first look at the 2019 North Platte Community College Foundation Auction House next week.

An open house is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. June 6. Additional open houses are planned for 5-7 p.m. June 18, June 20, June 25 and June 26.

The public can also schedule tours by calling Bonnie Kruse at (308) 535-3682 or Jo Ann Lundgreen at 535-3796.

Students in the college’s Building Construction, Electrical and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) Technology programs constructed the house from the ground up as part of their training.

The project gave them hands-on, real-world experience and an appreciation for quality craftsmanship they can take with them into the workforce.

The house will be sold via silent auction and proceeds will go back to building trade students in the form of scholarships.

About the house

The 2019 auction house is a 1,886-square-foot, three bedroom, two and a half bath home. The foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen boast an open concept layout.

Other features include:

Hardwood ¾-inch flooring throughout the kitchen, living and dining rooms and hallway

Carpeted bedrooms

Arched panel mocha stained interior doors

Stained oak base and trim

Cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms

Pella entrance and side light with Artesian pattern decorative glass

Arch windows above a front triple casement window and rear French door

Raised-panel midnight stained maple cabinets

Pella Designer Series windows with exceptional energy efficiency

LP SmartSide siding resistant to rot, termites and mold with a 30-year finish warranty

Versetta stone accent on the front of the home

Rolex aluminum soffit and fascia

The entire house was built with convenience in mind. There are two pantries, granite countertops and a large island with a snack area in the kitchen. The home also comes with an outside-vented hood and dishwasher.

The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, and the master bath has a spacious shower with a full ceramic tile enclosure. There is a mudroom with laundry space and a powder room next to an optional garage.

Energy saving LED lighting is installed throughout the home, which is also wired for cable and telephone. The ceiling insulation is R46 throughout the house with the exception of the vaulted area, which is R38. R21 insulation lines the 6-inch sidewalls. The shingles come with a 30-year warranty.

Those interested in more information about the construction of the house can contact Roger Fattig, building construction instructor, at 535-3646, or fattigr@mpcc.edu.

The bid process

Bidding will begin at 5 p.m. June 6 and continue until 2 p.m. June 27. Forms can be picked up at the South Campus Welcome Center, 601 W. State Farm Rd. They are also available online at: mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.

The minimum bid for the house is $145,000. The highest bid will be posted online throughout the duration of the auction.

More information about the bidding process is available through Oksana Empfield, (308) 535-3672 or empfieldo@mpcc.edu.

The buyer must move the house by Sept. 16. Further details regarding the house, the auction and other processes can be found on the college’s website at:mpcc.edu/community/house-auction.