Public library in Nebraska reopens amid revitalization

BY Associated Press | March 26, 2017
WALTHILL, Neb. (AP) – A new public library in a community in the Omaha Indian Reservation has offered hope for the area that’s been struggling against poverty.

The Sioux City Journal reports the community gathered for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Walthill Public Library Wednesday. The library reopened Thursday in what was once a garage for the town’s firetrucks and ambulance.

The library used to be in an 800-square-foot building that had no storage, little room to sit, flooding and a neighboring bar.
The village secured more than $400,000 over three years to turn the former fire hall into a library.

Library director Nola Briggs says the library “is a community building that hopefully is homey and welcoming.”

