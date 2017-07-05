Public Service Commission names new executive director

LINCOLN, JULY 5, 2017— The Nebraska Public Service Commission has named Mike Hybl as its new Executive Director.

Hybl, 63, Lincoln, previously served as Executive Director of the Public Service Commission (PSC) for five-years (2007-2012), before leaving to become Chief of Staff for Senator Deb Fischer.

“We are excited to have Mike working with us again,” said Commission Chairman, Tim Schram. “A familiar face too many, his vast knowledge of policy and his experience on both the state and

federal level will serve the Commission well.”

The Commissioners formally voted to accept Hybl as its new Executive Director during their Wednesday, July 5, meeting.

Hybl, who will receive an annual salary of $135,000 will begin his new duties on Wednesday, July 19.