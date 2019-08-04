Purchase big game permits beginning Aug. 5

Lincoln, Neb. — Hunters may purchase 2019 big game permits over the counter on a first-come, first-served basis beginning Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. Central Time (CT) through the end of big game seasons. These comprise of buy-unit permits, forfeited draw permits and unsold draw permits.

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer permits and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk and antelope permits.

Following the drawing, three elk permits, four antelope permits and 113 deer permits went unpaid, were forfeited, and are available for purchase during the buy period.

One landowner Niobrara West antlerless elk permit was not drawn and must be purchased at the Bassett Service Center. Forty-four Republican mule deer permits remain after the drawing.

To view the entire list of big game permits available to purchase, go to OutdoorNebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits.

For more information on upcoming big game hunting seasons, read the 2019 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or wherever hunting permits are sold.

