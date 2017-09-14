Pursuit/Manhunt Ends with an arrest near Seward

SEWARD – At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing a Michigan license plate traveling westbound was stopped on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County by a Lincoln Police Officer. During the traffic stop the Officer requested the driver’s information. The vehicle then sped away from the officer. The LPD officer initiated a pursuit with the fleeing vehicle which was later terminated. The vehicle was then spotted again traveling in excess of 100 mph on I-80 and exited at the 382 Milford Exit. Seward County Sheriff’s Office then initiated a second pursuit traveling northbound on 238th Road in Seward County. The suspect vehicle then veered west off the road and traveled through several fields before crashing into a steep ditch. Two occupants remained in the area, while the third occupant/driver fled on foot. The two occupants were found a short time later walking on a county road, they were interviewed and later released.

The third suspect remained at large in the area of 252nd Road and Superior Road or approximately five miles southeast of Seward. Multiple Seward County Sheriff’s Office personnel along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska State Patrol Helicopter were used in an effort to apprehend the suspect. The suspect was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. Law Enforcement Agencies continued their efforts well into the evening with no additional updates.

At approximately 9:05 p.m. it was reported that the suspect was driving a stolen F-150 pickup truck and seen asking for directions at gas station. At 9:18 p.m. the stolen vehicle and suspect were intercepted by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office on

Interstate 80 near the 366 Utica Exit. A felony stop was conducted and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The stolen truck was not damaged and returned to the rightful owner later that night. The suspect was identified as 22 year old David Kogi-Murat Mirzeler of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Mirzeler was charged with obstruction, fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, trespassing, possession of stolen property, and criminal mischief. Mirzeler has been lodged at the Seward County Justice Center.