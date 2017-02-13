class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215300 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Questions raised about sentencing of drunken defendant | KRVN Radio

Questions raised about sentencing of drunken defendant

BY Associated Press | February 13, 2017
Home News Regional News
Questions raised about sentencing of drunken defendant
Courtesy/MGN Online

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A public defender says someone should have stopped an Omaha hearing before a judge sentenced an apparently intoxicated woman who, minutes later, tested out 5 1/2 times the legal limit to drive.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the judge gave Sarah Carr 90 days after she acknowledged violating probation by being arrested Oct. 25 on suspicion of drunken driving.

Her aunt told the judge that Carr was not at the Feb. 2 hearing because she was passed out drunk outside. A wheelchair soon was used to take Carr into the Omaha courtroom.

The judge told the World-Herald he couldn’t be certain Carr was drunk at the hearing, but county Public Defender Tom Riley says the judge, the prosecutor or Carr’s court-appointed attorney should have sought a delay until Carr was tested.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments