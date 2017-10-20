R-Project Transmission Line Question and Answer Session to be Held

DENVER – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is hosting an informal question and answer session about the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) and supporting draft documents for the Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) 225-mile-long R-Project Transmission Line in Nebraska. The session will be held on October 25, 2017 at the Thomas County Fairgrounds Building in Thedford, Nebraska from 6:00pm-9:00pm. The purpose of the session is to provide a forum for the public to ask questions and seek clarification about the content of the DEIS and other supporting documents prior to the close of the public comment period on November 7, 2017. Following the session, if you wish to submit comments on the DEIS and supporting draft documents, please visit www.regulations.gov. The official public comment period closes on November 7, 2017. Comments will also be accepted via U.S. mail or hand-delivery to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, 9325 South Alda Road, Wood River, Nebraska, 68883.

The DEIS, Habitat Conservation Plan, Migratory Bird Conservation Plan, and Habitat Restoration Plan are available for public review and can be downloaded at https://www.regulations.gov/