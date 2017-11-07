Rural Immigration and Its Importance to Nebraska’s Agriculture-Based Economy will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 3-4 p.m. on 880 KRVN and the Rural Radio Network.

The panel will include Dr. Eric Thompson, Professor of Economics with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Director of the UNL Bureau of Business Research, Dr. Athena Ramos, Community Health Program Manager with the College of Public Health, University of Nebraska Medical-Center-Omaha and Emiliano Lerda, Executive Director of Justice For Our Neighbors-Nebraska who has a background in Food and Agriculture Law as well as Immigration Law & Latinos.

How important are immigrants to the state’s rural economy, would a proposed guest worker program work and if the immigration system is broken…can it be fixed? Those questions and more on the Nebraska Rural Radio Forum on Rural Immigration and Its Importance to Nebraska’s Agriculture-Based Economy on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 3-4 p.m. on 880 KRVN and the Rural Radio Network.