Rainbow trout stockings scheduled this fall

LINCOLN, Neb. – Catchable-size rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used. A spinning or spin-cast rod and reel with a hook baited with a worm will work well. Add a split shot a couple of feet above the hook and a bobber a couple of feet above the split shot. Spinners, salmon eggs, dough baits and artificial flies also can catch trout.

The stockings began Sept. 19 with 1,000 trout put in Elm Creek east of Red Cloud.

The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities:

Sept. 26 – Gilbert-Baker Wildlife Management Area Pond, Harrison, 600 trout; White River, southwest of Fort Robinson State Park (SP), 750; Bridgeport State Recreation Area (SRA) Middle Pit, Bridgeport, 2,000

Sept. 27 – Blue Creek, northwest of Lewellen, 750

Oct. 3 – Grabel Ponds, Fort Robinson SP, 2,400; Bridgeport SRA Northwest Pit, Bridgeport, 1,400

Oct. 4 – Bessey Pit, Halsey, 500

Oct. 5 – Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 3,400; Humphrey Pond, Ogallala, 600

Oct. 10 – North Morrill Pit, Morrill, 1,350; Middle Morrill Pit, Morrill, 450; South Morrill Pit, Morrill, 400; Riverside Discovery Center Pond, Scottsbluff, 900; Crystal Cove, South Sioux City, 4,500

Oct. 11 – Fremont Lakes SRA Lake No. 2, Fremont, 5,000

Oct. 12 – Curtis Golf Course Pond, Curtis, 150; Birdwood WMA, North Platte, 4,000

Oct. 13 – Holdrege City Park Pond, Holdrege, 1,800; Oxford City Lake, Oxford, 300; Lexington City Lake, Lexington, 750

Oct. 16 – Lake Halleck, Papillion, 1,200

Oct. 17 – Standing Bear Lake, Omaha, 3,750; Niobrara SP Pond, Niobrara, 750, Heartwell Park, Hastings, 810; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 585; Bowling Lake (south pond), Lincoln, 400; Holmes Lake, Lincoln, 3,000; Lake Hellen, Gothenburg, 2,000; Windmill SRA Pit No. 2, Gibbon, 540; Fort Kearny SRA Pit No. 6, Kearney, 1,080

Oct. 18 – TaHaZouka Park Pond, Norfolk, 1,500; Pawnee Park West Lake, Columbus, 1,500; Benson Park Pond, Omaha, 1,050; CenturyLink Lake, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, 1,500; Melham Park Lake, Broken Bow, 875; Ansley City Pond, Ansley, 1,200; Rock Creek Lake SRA, Parks, 1,500

Oct. 19 – Standing Bear Lake, Omaha, 3,250; Hitchcock Park Pond, Omaha, 450; Towl Park Pond, Omaha, 300; Auburn City Pond, Auburn, 800; Stanton Park Pond, Falls City, 300; Pawnee City Pond, Pawnee City, 300; Humboldt City Park Pond, Humboldt, 600; Gracie Creek Pond, Burwell, 1,000, Ord City Lake, Ord, 1,500; Laing Lake, Alliance, 1,500; Carter P. Johnson Lake, Fort Robinson SP, 2,500

Oct. 26 – Steinhart Park East Pond, Nebraska City, 1,200; Weeping Water Pond, Weeping Water, 1,500; Grove Lake, Royal, 1,500; Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 4,000

Oct. 27 – David City Park West Pond, David City, 600

Oct. 31 – Lake Ogallala, Ogallala, 4,000

Nov. 1 – Crystal Springs Middle Lake, Fairbury, 1,000

In addition, fish larger than 10 inches will be stocked Oct. 23 as follows: Fort Kearny SRA Pit No. 6, Kearney, 120 trout; Holdrege City Park Pond, Holdrege, 200; Windmill SRA Pit No. 2, Gibbon, 60; Such’s Lake, Grand Island, 65; Heartwell Park, Hastings, 90.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishing for more information on fishing in Nebraska.