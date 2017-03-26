Ravenna man dead in car crash on Highway 10

A one-car fatal crash 1/2 mile south of Pleasanton was reported early Saturday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office was called at about 2 a.m., but the time of the crash isn’t known. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a northbound car on Highway 10 left the road, entered the ditch, struck an embankment and rolled. The driver of the vehicle, 51 year old Chris Avey of Ravenna was ejected. Avey was transported by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died. The Buffalo County Attorney ordered an autopsy.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team, Pleasanton Volunteer Fire and Rescue personnel, CHI GSH paramedics and Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.