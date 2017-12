A 21-year old Ravenna man died in a wreck in Thurston County on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Aaron Reicks was heading northbound on 12th and J in Pender just after 11:30 a.m. when he rear ended a northbound semi-tractor trailer driven by 28-year old Troy Abel of Wilburton, Oklahoma.

Reicks was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.