Reality stars to raise awareness of substance abuse, mental health education

(Hastings, Nebraska) – Warriors of Purpose, a group comprised of reality stars from shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race,” is coming to Hastings College on Thursday, May 4 to discuss substance abuse and mental health education and awareness. The group will speak at 7:00 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel. The presentation is free and open to the public.

The goal of Warriors of Purpose is to break the stigma of addiction and mental health disorder while providing resources, opportunities and avenues to help students who have been affected by substance abuse, mental health disorders and addiction. The presentation will include personal stories of the tragedies and destruction that participants have experienced first-hand.

Members of the group will stay afterward the presentation to answer questions, take pictures and sign autographs.

Individuals coming to Hastings College include:

Rodney Lavoie Jr., co-founder of Warriors of Purpose, appeared on Survivor

Sheri LaBrant, appeared on Amazing Race

Carolyn Rivera, appeared on Survivor

Trish Hegarty, appeared on Survivor

Victor Arroyo, appeared on Big Brother

Cristina Coria, appeared on Survivor

Anna Khait, appeared on Survivor

Shane Lewis, appeared on Naked & Afraid

Sierra Dawn Thomas, appeared on Survivor

Also appearing is the group’s co-founder, author and motivational speaker R.J. Vied, who himself is in recovery.

The stop in Hastings is part of the Warriors of Purpose team’s kick off a world-class substance abuse and mental health education and awareness tour.

For more on the group, go to warriorsofpurpose.org.