Recall election set for a Hamilton County commissioner

Aurora, Neb. — A recall election has been scheduled Feb. 12 for a Hamilton County commissioner.

Voters in District 4 will decide whether Gregg Kremer will remain on the county board.

The Grand Island Independent reports that Tanner Greenough started the recall petition drive to remove Kremer. He says Kremer no longer represents his constituents, especially when it comes to county ambulance service.

Greenough says Kremer wanted a private service to be contracted after the commissioners voted about a year ago to end county management of ambulance service. Greenough says county residents don’t want a private company.

Kremer says he thinks the recall effort is a personal attack.

The county board approved an agreement Monday to share emergency medical services with the city of Aurora. Kremer voted no.